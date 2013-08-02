BRIEF-Tech-Value FY net profit at EUR 0.2 mln
* Reported on Friday FY production value 13.5 million euros ($14.40 million)
MILAN Aug 2 Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia cut on Friday its guidance on 2013 core profits citing the difficult economic situation, tough competition and adverse regulation.
In a statement the company said it now expected 2013 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to drop at a mid-single-digit rate, from previous guidance of a low single-digit fall.
Telecom Italia confirmed its willingness to spin off its fixed-line network and stuck to its other full-year targets for stable organic revenues and adjusted net debt falling to below 27 billion euros ($35.73 billion) from 28.8 billion euros at end-June.
Goodwill writedowns for 2.2 billion euros dragged the company into a first-half net loss of 1.407 billion euros. Revenues in the period fell 2.7 percent in organic terms and core profit dropped 6.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 4.0 million euros ($4.27 million) versus 5.0 million euros a year ago
* Franklin Resources Inc. along with subsidiaries reduces stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.29 percent