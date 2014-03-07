MILAN, March 7 Italy's largest phone group
Telecom Italia will not pay the 2013 dividend on its
ordinary shares as it reached its debt-cutting target and said
it continued to focus on much-needed network investment.
In a statement, the company led by CEO Marco Patuano, who is
carrying out a business plan based on disposals and investments,
said adjusted net debt fell by 1.467 billion euros ($2.03
billion) to 26.807 billion euros at the end of December.
It said it will not pay a dividend on its ordinary shares
but will pay a dividend of 2.75 euro cents on its saving shares.
However, it said from next year it will remunerate all
shareholders.
Revenues fell an organic 5.2 percent to 23.4 billion euros
and organic EBITDA fell by 804 million euros to 9.7 billion
euros, while goodwill writedowns produced a net loss of 674
million euros.
Telecom Italia also launched a buyback on bonds for 500
million euros.
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)