MILAN Aug 6 Telecom Italia said on
Wednesday its core earnings fell 7.6 percent in the first half
as a weak economy in its domestic Italian market and a slowdown
in Brazil weighed on sales.
The company said in a statement earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 4.345 billion
euros ($5.81 billion), roughly in line with an analyst consensus
estimate of 4.379 billion euros.
Revenues fell 11.2 percent to 10.551 billion euros, also hit
by a devaluation of the Brazilian real, while adjusted net debt
was 27.358 billion euros, up 551 million euros from end-2013.
Telecom Italia also said it would continue to carry an
in-depth evaluation of its strategic options in Brazil,
reiterating the country was a core market for the group.
(1 US dollar = 0.7482 euro)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)