MILAN Feb 20 Telecom Italia posted
lower full-year revenues and core profits on Friday but said
that domestic sales continued to recover throughout the year
thanks to improvements in its fixed and mobile businesses.
In a statement the Italian phone group said revenues fell
7.8 percent to 21.573 billion euros ($24.50 billion) in 2014
and EBITDA declined 7.9 percent to 8.786 billion euros, broadly
in line with an analyst consensus complied by the company.
Telecom Italia, which said it is pursuing a strategy of
strong investments to create ultrabroadband networks, said
adjusted net debt fell to 26.65 billion euros at the end of
December.
Telecom Italia is due to disclose its new three-year
business plan later on Friday.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
