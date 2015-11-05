MILAN Nov 5 Telecom Italia on
Thursday reported a 14.8 percent drop in core earnings for the
first nine months, hit by one-off charges and further
deterioration in its key Brazilian market.
Italy's biggest phone group said earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 5.6 billion
euros ($6.09 billion), in line with an analyst consensus
forecast provided by the company of 5.65 billion euros.
Excluding the effects of the 460 million euros in one-off
charges, EBITDA fell 4.8 percent.
Sales at the former telecoms monopoly, which is seeking new
sources of income as its traditional phone services lose appeal
amid competition from Internet rivals, fell 6.9 percent to 14.9
billion euros, roughly in line with consensus forecast.
Domestic sales fell 1.8 percent to 11.13 billion, but the
contraction in the July-September period was more modest than in
the previous quarters.
The group said its operating performance in Italy was set to
gradually improve this year in line with its 2015-2017 business
plan, while it would seek to reduce costs and pursue
"data-centred commercial initiatives" at TIM Brasil to boost
profitability at the unit. ($1 = 0.9191 euros)
