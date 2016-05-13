MILAN May 13 Telecom Italia more than
doubled the cost cutting target in its business plan to 2018
after reporting a larger-than-expected 16 percent drop in
first-quarter core profit, hit by one-offs and persistent
weakness in its key Brazilian market.
In the first set of results under new CEO Flavio Cattaneo,
Italy's biggest phone group said earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.712 billion
euros ($1.93 billion), below a consensus of analysts' forecasts
of 1.796 billion euros provided by the company.
Cattaneo replaced Marco Patuano who resigned in March after
what sources close to the matter said were clashes over strategy
with Vivendi since the French media group became
Telecom Italia's top shareholder with a 24.7 percent stake and
secured four seats on its board.
In a statement on Friday, Telecom Italia said it had raised
its savings target to 1.6 billion euros from the 0.6 billion
euro goal disclosed in February, in a move widely seen as an
attempt to appease Vivendi which has been pushing for a faster
turnaround of the heavily indebted Italian group.
The cuts would be achieved by reducing costs of labour,
energy, commercial activities such as advertising and by
streamlining of its IT and network platforms, it said.
Sales at the former telecoms monopoly, which is seeking new
sources of income as its traditional phone services lose appeal
amid competition from Internet rivals, fell 12 percent in the
quarter to 4.44 billion euros, slightly below expectations.
Sales were down 2 percent in Italy but slumped 37 percent in
Brazil, where rising unemployment and inflation during the worst
economic downturn in decades have weighed on disposable income
for cell services.
Adjusted net debt fell to 27.14 billion euros at the end of
March from 27.28 billion euros three months earlier, helped by
the conclusion of the sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)