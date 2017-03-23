UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
MILAN, March 23 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it swung to a net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in 2016 from a net loss of 70 million euros the previous year, when it was hit by one-off items.
The company, which is 24 percent controlled by French media group Vivendi, said it would set up a new company to develop its broadband fibre network in non-economically viable areas.
The new company will be majority-owned by a financial partner that will be chosen in the coming months, it said.
Telecom Italia said it aimed to reach a fibre coverage in Italy of 95 percent in 2018, almost two years ahead of schedule.
It said it would offer a dividend for savings shareholders of 2.75 euro cents.
Telecom Italia gave preliminary 2016 numbers and its 2017-2019 business plan in February.
($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.