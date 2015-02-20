(Adds CEO quote, comments on M&A options; refiled to add
dropped word "also" in paragraph 10)
* New business plan lifts investment to 14.5 bln euros
* Company's annual revenue and core profit fall
* Executives cool on prospects of any imminent M&A deals
* Says network investment driving Italian sales recovery
By Danilo Masoni and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 20 Telecom Italia
posted a further fall in sales and profits on Friday but said
the pace of decline was slowing as it steps up spending on
faster fixed and mobile networks in Italy and Brazil.
Outlining its new investment plan, the heavily indebted
company said it would spend 14.5 billion euros ($16.4 billion)
in the next three years on laying more fibre optic cables in
Italy and upgrading its mobile network in Brazil.
As a result it warned it would have to husband cash
resources, so there would be no resumption in dividend payments
to ordinary shareholders and it would take longer to cut its net
debt of 26.65 billion euros, down by just 156 million last year.
Chief Executive Marco Patuano on Friday also played down the
prospects of making any acquisitions, either in Italy or in
Brazil, where it is controlling shareholder of TIM Participacoes
, the country's second-largest mobile network operator
behind Telefonica Brasil's Vivo.
Having lost out to Telefonica in bidding for broadband
operator GVT last year, Patuano was asked by his board to look
at the possibility of instead buying Oi, the smallest
of the country's four mobile operators but owner of the biggest
fixed line network.
But he said on Friday he had not found any compelling
attractions for Oi.
"We only took 45 days to perform due diligence on GVT, while
we've been working on Oi for four months and we concluded that
creating value was not so obvious."
However, he did not rule out Telecom Italia ending up as a
seller in Brazil.
"You wouldn't exit Brazil, given the market opportunity
there, but this doesn't mean if someone puts the right value on
it we wouldn't sit down and talk," he added.
Last year Oi said it was considering making a bid for TIM
but the also heavily indebted firm has yet to make any definite
move, concentrating most recently on selling its PT Portugal
subsidiary.
Telecom Italia's shares closed down 1.4 percent on Friday at
1.013 euros. The Stoxx Europe 600 telecoms sector index
closed up nearly 1 percent.
The share price has risen 18 percent in the last 12 months,
buoyed by hopes of industry consolidation and improved market
prospects, but the stock is still undervalued compared to its
peers, due to concerns about the company's debt.
Investment spending last year rose 13 percent to 4.98
billion euros but the company said on Friday it needed to go on
spending on building out faster networks and meeting a growing
demand for bundled services.
By the end of last year it had a 4G mobile broadband network
which covered 80 percent of the Italian population and reached
131 cities with fibre optic cables.
But Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday there was little
chance currently of acquiring fibre broadband company Metroweb
to give a boost to its expansion programme.
Group revenue in 2014, which includes the consolidation of
its Brazilian business, fell 7.8 percent to 21.6 billion euros
while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.9 percent to 8.8 billion euros.
Under its new spending plan the company said it expected to
have domestic EBITDA growing again in 2017, when adjusted net
debt would be down to 2.5 times EBITDA from the current multiple
of three. In its previous plan it had aimed to have debt down to
2.1 times EBITDA in 2016.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)