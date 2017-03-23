(Recasts lead, adds background)
MILAN, March 23 Telecom Italia is
looking for a partner to help fund its broadband business in
non-economically viable areas of Italy as it gears up to compete
with utility giant Enel.
In a statement on Thursday, Italy's biggest phone group said
it would set up a new company to develop the business and would
choose a financial partner as majority shareholder in the coming
months.
"Creating this partnership will mean ... TIM will be able to
achieve its targets to cover the country with ultra-broadband
almost two years ahead of schedule," it said.
The development of a broadband network is a top priority for
Italy's government which is looking to upgrade the country's
phone infrastructure and support business.
Rome, which is running tenders to deploy networks in the
so-called "white" areas that would not normally be economically
viable, has enlisted the help of state-controlled Enel to use
its infrastructure to lay fibre-optic cable.
Last year Enel set up OpEn Fiber and said it was open to
investment funds and financial partners to help bankroll the
business.
Telecom Italia, 24 percent owned by French media giant
Vivendi, has pledged to spend 5 billion euros ($5.4
billion) over the next three years to speed up its ultrafast
broadband (UB) rollout.
The company said that by setting up a separate company with
a financial partner, its target of a 95 percent UB coverage
would be achieved in mid-2018. Coverage would increase to 99
percent in 2019, it said.
Also on Thursday, Telecom Italia said it had swung to a net
profit of 1.8 billion euros in 2016 from a net loss of 70
million euros the previous year, when it was hit by one-off
items.
The phone incumbent gave preliminary 2016 numbers and its
2017-2019 business plan in February.
($1 = 0.9272 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alison Williams)