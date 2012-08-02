* H1 core earnings 5.86 bln euros vs consensus 5.91 bln
euros
* Brazil expected to ease sales ban soon - chairman
* Shares turn lower, tracking weak market
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Aug 2 Telecom Italia sought to
reassure investors that it would achieve its debt-reduction
targets without further dividend cuts after first-half core
earnings were hit by recession in its home market and weaker
growth in Brazil.
Chairman Franco Bernabe reaffirmed the heavily indebted
group's targets in spite of a worsening euro zone crisis, which
prompted larger peer Telefonica to scrap its dividend
last month for the first time in 80 years.
"We are going through one of the worst crises since the
1930s and markets have no visibility," Bernabe told a conference
call after the release of first-half results.
"We promised a further decrease in debt levels in the next
two years and we will deliver."
Telefonica's dividend decision raised concerns that Telecom
Italia, in which the Spanish operator is the largest investor,
could follow suit.
However, Bernabe insisted that solid cashflow ensured that
Telecom Italia's dividend policy was sustainable, adding that
recent bond issues had contributed to maintaining a liquidity
margin to cover the group's debt maturities until 2014.
The company's shares rose as much as 4.7 percent before
succumbing to broader market weakness after a policy
announcement by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
disappointed investors who had been expecting some bold actions.
.
In May Telecom Italia said that the dividend had hit a floor
and pointed to possible increases from 2014. It
had cut the 2011 payout by 25 percent to safeguard against a
costly credit ratings downgrade.
First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were 5.86 billion euros ($7.21 billion),
down 1.6 percent on last year and just short of a consensus
analysts' forecast of 5.91 billion euros.
Analysts highlighted weakness in results at the Brazil and
Argentina units, where growth slowed, plus an acceleration in
the decline in Italian mobile sales in the second quarter
because of the economic situation.
Like Telecom Italia, Telefonica results were hit by milder
growth in Brazil, which accounts for a quarter of Telecom
Italia's revenue base and half that of the Spanish group.
Telecom Italia's Brazilian business TIM, the
country's No.2 wireless phone company, missed profit forecasts
in the second quarter as a cooling economy and stiffer
competition dragged on growth.
Bernabe said he expected Brazilian regulators to ease "very
soon" a July ban on the sale of new mobile plans that could
further erode TIM's revenues.
The group's Telecom Argentina division also missed
analysts' expectations when it reported a broadly flat
first-half net profit on Tuesday.
Bernabe also said that the sale of the group's Telecom
Italia Media operation, for which it has received five
bids, should be completed by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
