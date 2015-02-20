LONDON Feb 20 Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday its board had concluded that conditions were not in place to buy a stake in Italian fiber network provider Metroweb although the group remained interested in the asset.

"The board has had a long and serious discussion about Metroweb.... if opportunities to create synergies arise they are welcome, as of today conditions are not in place," Recchi told a press conference following the presentation of the group's new business plan.

In December Telecom Italia said it had proposed buying infrastructure fund F2i's controlling stake in Metroweb, in a deal that would have boosted its fiber business in Italy.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Danilo Masoni)