BRIEF-Match Group qtrly adjusted EPS $0.12
* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15% increase from the prior year quarter
LONDON Feb 20 Italian phone group Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Friday he expected to list a minority stake in its domestic mobile towers business before the summer.
Telecom Italia approved on Friday the transferral of 11,500 mobile phone towers to a company called Inwit of which it would keep a majority stake after the listing. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Danilo Masoni)
* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15% increase from the prior year quarter
May 2 Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for its second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers may have held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition of the company's most important product later this year.