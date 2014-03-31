BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
MILAN, March 31 Telecom Italia has sold its Milan headquarters to Fondo Inarcassa RE for 75 million euro ($103 million) in a sale-and-leaseback deal with the Italian property fund, it said on Monday.
The deal is part of Telecom Italia's planned 4 billion euros of asset and bond sales to raise cash for much-needed investment to upgrade its domestic network.
A Telecom Italia statement said that it had signed a long-term rental contract for the building, which will continue to host its main offices in Milan.
The building is located in a prestigious area in the city centre, next to the Milan bourse. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Goodman)
