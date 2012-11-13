ROME Nov 13 Italy's largest telecoms operator
Telecom Italia could be interested in Brazilian
telecoms company GVT and has no need at the moment for a capital
increase, its chief executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday.
"GVT is certainly something to look at as we are looking at
many other things," Patuano said on the sidelines of an event.
French communications conglomerate Vivendi is
seeking to raise at least 7 billion euros from the sale of its
unit GVT and has attracted expressions of interest from at least
four bidders, including the Italian group, two sources have
said.
Italian newspapers said on Tuesday the offer from Egyptian
tycoon Naguib Sawiris to buy a stake in Telecom Italia is aimed
at helping fund the acquisition of GVT.
Patuano said the company had no need at the moment for a
capital increase, adding he had no further comment on Sawiris's
interest in his company.
