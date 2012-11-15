* Made a name with telcos in emerging markets
* Past Italian mobile investment was big turnaround story
* Christian billionaire, a critic of Islamists
* Some executives say he should not meddle in politics
By Edmund Blair and Leila Abboud
CAIRO, Nov 15 Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris,
now seeking to buy a big stake in Telecom Italia, has won
admirers for his risk appetite and straight talk, but his blunt
approach has also often put him in hot water with business
partners and Islamists in Egypt.
The Christian billionaire, 58, made his name building a
telecoms empire in places many feared to tread, such as Algeria,
North Korea and war-torn Iraq.
With his two brothers who have billion-dollar businesses in
fertiliser, construction and real estate, the Sawiris family is
one of Egypt's biggest employers. They built on their father's
enterprise, at one time nationalised by President Gamal Abdel
Nasser in the 1960s.
For all his emerging market savvy, his plan to invest in
Italy would bring him back to a developed market that saw one of
his biggest successes: he turned around debt-laden Wind from
2005 to 2011 to create Italy's third-biggest mobile operator.
"He has a lot of experience in Italy. He has political
acceptance as a foreign investor," said Khaled Bichara, who once
ran Sawiris's Orascom Telecom and led Wind through the
turnaround. " T he most value Naguib ever created in terms of
financial value was Italy."
It was Wind, more than operations in the Middle East,
Africa, Asia or North America, that attracted Russian-run
Vimpelcom, already heavy in emerging markets, to buy
most of Orascom and other Sawiris assets.
The $6.5 billion deal was completed in 2011 as Egypt was
convulsed by the uprising that ousted longtime autocrat Hosni
Mubarak. Since then Sawiris exited other telecom investments and
focussed increasingly on politics in the new Egypt.
An outspoken opponent of political Islam, he founded a
liberal party that was drubbed in parliamentary elections last
year. He owns a liberal-leaning TV channel and other media, and
broadcasts his own views to half a million Twitter followers.
Though a devout Christian believer - he has called himself a
"businessman who has a strong relation with God" - he says he is
engaged in "a struggle for Egypt to stay as a non-religious
state - where state, religion and church are separated."
"I am quite fanatic about my Scotch in the evening," Sawiris
told a Reuters interviewer at a conference in Canada in November
last year. "I don't like anybody telling me that I can't drink.
I don't like anyone telling me how my wife should be dressed."
His outspokenness, and charity that includes scholarships
for Muslims and Christians, has gained him popularity among
Egypt's Christians, about a tenth of the 83 million population.
But he has not endeared himself to Islamists, drawing ire in
June 2011 after he posted a cartoon of Mickey Mouse with a long
beard and Minnie Mouse veiled in black on his Twitter account.
The tweet prompted a boycott of his joint venture Egyptian
mobile firm Mobinil, a Facebook page to denounce him and a court
case in which opponents accused him of contempt of religion. The
case was thrown out in February.
Asked in an on-stage interview in Munich in January whether
he would retire from Twitter after the brouhaha, he said: "I'm a
guy that if you shoot at, he goes forward, he doesn't retreat.
The more you shoot at me the more I go forward."
Sawiris will see his mettle tested again as he heads back to
Europe. On Monday, Telecom Italia said Sawiris wanted to invest
an unspecified amount underwriting a new stock issue. Reports
say it could be worth 2 billion to 4 billion euros ($2.5 billion
to $5 billion).
One of the group's major shareholders Telefonica opposes a
capital increase and the government may weigh in on a foreign
investor in key national mobile and broadband infrastructure.
What assets he has kept since selling out to Vimpelcom,
including a North Korean mobile firm, are mostly grouped in
Orascom Telecom, Media and Technology (OTMT)
controlled by the Sawiris family.
Working from one of central Cairo's smartest office blocks
on the Nile, built by his brother's Orascom Construction
Industries, Sawiris now talks of rebuilding OTMT and
his other investments into a new empire.
This time, those who know him say he may be less hands-on,
even as he seeks a say in operations. Sawiris himself has talked
of a "semi-retirement" and of relying on his old lieutenants.
Bichara explained: "He wants to be involved in operations.
Not as involved as in Orascom days but he is not an investor who
will come and just sit on the board."
Old habits may die hard. Sawiris told a French newspaper on
Tuesday he could seek management changes at Telecom Italia.
"STOCKHOLM SYNDROME"
Naguib Sawiris's father sent his three sons to a German
school in Cairo, a move Naguib says framed his work ethic and
prompted him to send his four children to the same school. He
has a prominent picture of his father on his office wall.
Even some who have had major fights with the man are
eventually disarmed. France Telecom executive Henri de
Joux led negotiations with Sawiris during a three-year battle
for control of Mobinil.
After taking to the nightly news to slam the French as
modern-day Napoleons on the march in Egypt, Sawiris invited his
one-time foes to a swanky dinner in his penthouse apartment
overlooking the Nile to celebrate the settlement.
"He rolled out the red carpet for us after we fought each
other mercilessly for three years," de Joux said in an
interview. "My colleagues used to tell me I had Stockholm
syndrome, but at the end of it all, I still respected him."
Some business associates view his politics as a distraction.
"Business people should be business people, politicians
should be politicians," said one executive with a close
knowledge of Sawiris's deals over the past decade. "If you mix
the two together you get Silvio Berlusconi."
Much has depended on his ability to build up a skilled team
around him, associates say: "He puts three or four points on the
table and leaves the rest to the management team to negotiate
and get back to him," said a second executive.
He is known for placing great trust in untested proteges.
Bichara was managing a $50 million operation in Egypt before
being sent to Italy to work at Wind. In two years, he was
running the 1.6 billion euro business.
"The jump was not scientific," said Bichara, who now runs
investment and management firm Accelero, set up by Sawiris and
others. It manages his fortune that Forbes puts at $3.1 billion.
Sawiris's bets have brought him close to disaster. His
decision to buy a licence in Algeria - a place many other
foreign investors shunned - took Orascom to the brink of
insolvency in mid-2002.
Faced with a crushing pile of debt, Sawiris had to swiftly
sell off Jordanian, Yemeni and some African assets.
It nevertheless looked like the gamble on Algeria was paying
off as Djezzy soon became Orascom's top revenue earner. But a
row with the Algerian government, which demanded back taxes that
Orascom disputed, meant the cash stream dried up.
A deal to sell Orascom to South Africa's MTN, keen
on the North Africa assets, fell through because of the dispute.
Sawiris also lost a battle in 2010 in Greece, where
bondholders took control of Wind Hellas during restructuring.
Sawiris has said Algeria destroyed his dream to make Orascom
one of the world's biggest mobile firms. Colleagues say he
wanted it to be in the top three; instead, selling to Vimpelcom
left him with a spot on the board of a firm in the top six.
Now he may have a chance to try again.