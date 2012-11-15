MILAN Nov 15 The board of Telecom Italia
will be faced with the choice of breaking up its
businesses or an international relaunch with the backing of
Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris when it meets on Dec. 6, Il
Corriere della Sera reported.
Sawiris wants to re-enter Italy by investing in Telecom
Italia via a capital increase.
While the temptation to break up a group weighed down by
debt is large, nobody wants to talk about it openly because of
the sensitivity of the issue, the paper said on Thursday.
At the board meeting, chairman Franco Bernabe will propose
buying Global Village Telecom, the Brazilian telecom group being
sold by French company Vivendi, the paper said.
The deal would be funded in part by a capital increase
underwritten, in part or wholly, by Sawiris, the paper said.
Telecom Italia shareholder Marco Fossati, who owns around 5
percent, has welcomed the move by Sawiris, newspapers said on
Thursday.
On Wednesday, Spanish group Telefonica said it
wanted to remain a long-term shareholder in Telecom Italia and
ruled out selling its stake to cut its own debt.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)