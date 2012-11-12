MILAN Nov 12 Italy's biggest telecoms group
Telecom Italia said on Monday Egyptian businessman
Naguib Sawiris was interested in buying a stake in the company
by acquiring newly issued shares.
"The initiative is described as being aimed at bringing new
resources to the company to be dedicated to growth projects," it
said in a statement after press reports said that Sawiris could
invest up to 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in the heavily
indebted company.
Telecom said a document from Sawiris had been read at a
board meeting on Nov. 8. It said any evaluation would be made
only after the company's management had verified the offer.
($1 = 0.7868 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi)