Italy - Factors to watch on April 7
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ROME, July 31 Italian financial police searched the offices and home of Telecom Italia board member Elio Catania on Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible insider trading, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters.
The source said that Catania was suspected of supplying media outlets with privileged information about Telecom Italia whose publication led to strong fluctuations in the company's share price.
Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli, writing by Catherine Hornby, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and David Evans)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5.95-20.06 percent y/y to 170-200 million yuan ($24.64-28.98 million)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment