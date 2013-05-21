BRIEF-Asseco Business Solutions announces tender offer for Macrologic shares
* Said on Tuesday that it announced a tender offer for 1,888,719 shares of Macrologic SA at a price of 59.0 zlotys ($14.73) per share
MILAN/ROME May 21 Telecom Italia is mulling spinning off its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network from the rest of the company to bring new investors on board, three people, including a senior political source, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The three-way split would allow the company to reduce debt and staff costs and favour the entry of new investors," the political source said.
Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting By Stefano Rebaudo and Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
