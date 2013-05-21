China, Hong Kong stocks slip on tensions, softer inflation data
By Stefano Rebaudo and Alberto Sisto
MILAN May 21 Telecom Italia is mulling spinning off its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network to bring new investors on board, three people, including a senior political source, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The three-way split would allow the company to reduce debt and staff costs and favour the entry of new investors," the political source said. "It is a strategy that will allow the company to confront the market in the future more freely."
Later on Tuesday, the Italian phone company denied a break-up was under consideration.
"Telecom Italia points out that speculations about a possible break-up are groundless," a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement.
While plans to spin off the fixed-line network have been on the debt-laden company's management agenda for months, the idea of stripping out the mobile unit would be a new development.
A fourth source with direct knowledge of the situation said the idea of a break-up was not on the agenda of Telecom Italia's board meeting on Thursday.
Telecom Italia's board will be meeting to decide on hiving off its fixed-line network assets in a newly created company, paving the way for a possible sale of a stake in the new firm. The assets have an estimated value of 12 billion to 15 billion euros ($15.5 billion to $19.3 billion).
Telecom Italia is also assessing a possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa, which would see the Hong Kong-based group's local mobile unit 3 Italia merging with the Italian group's mobile unit.
The break-up plan would envisage that Telecom Italia retain control of the two spun-off entities and keep control of its Brazilian unit TIM, the sources said. ($1 = 0.7769 euros) (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dale Hudson)
