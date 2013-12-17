MILAN Dec 17 The holding company that controls
Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it would hold a board
meeting on Thursday to discuss decisions relating to a
shareholder meeting called to oust the board of the phone group.
In a statement, Telco said the decisions also relate to the
number, pay and term of directors, should the meeting due on
Friday approve the proposal to revoke the board.
Telco is controlled by Telefonica together with
Italy's Assicurazioni Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo
, and Mediobanca. It controls Telecom Italia
with a stake of 22.4 percent.
In November, Telco said it would vote against board removal
proposal submitted by 5 percent investor Findim.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)