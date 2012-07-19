MILAN, July 19 Trading in Telecom Italia's
shares was halted on Thursday as they extended losses
mirroring a sharp drop in the shares of the Italian telecoms
group's Brazilian unit, hit a by a sales suspension decided by
the sector's regulator.
Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel on Wednesday ordered three
leading operators to stop selling new mobile plans in certain
states.
Telecom's Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes will
be prohibited from selling new plans in 19 states.
The news hit Telecom Italia's shares on Thursday and the
stock tumbled further, hitting the session lows, after TIM
Participacoes started trading sharply lower.
Traded volumes are above the daily average of the last
month.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)