MILAN Aug 9 Shares in Telecom Italia opened more than 2 percent lower on Friday after Moody's said it had placed the company's debt on review for a possible downgrade.

At 0706 GMT, the stock was flat at 0.50 euros, after earlier hitting a session low of 0.49 euros. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)