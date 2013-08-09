BRIEF-IES Holdings says maximum revolver amount hiked by $30 mln
* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million
MILAN Aug 9 Shares in Telecom Italia opened more than 2 percent lower on Friday after Moody's said it had placed the company's debt on review for a possible downgrade.
At 0706 GMT, the stock was flat at 0.50 euros, after earlier hitting a session low of 0.49 euros. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Retailmenot- Upon termination of deal with Harland Clarke Holdings, under specified circumstances ,co required to pay Harland termination fee of $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: