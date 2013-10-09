MILAN Oct 9 Shares in Telecom Italia
extended gains in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, rising 7
percent in the wake of a Bloomberg report saying the Italian
phone company was seeking at least $12 billion for its
controlling stake in Brazil's Tim Partecipacoes.
A disposal of Telecom's 67 percent stake in the Brazilian
company would value Tim Partecipacoes at $18 billion, a 50
percent premium to its current market value.
Telecom's shares were already rising on expectations of
asset sales, shrugging off a rating downgrade to junk by
Moody's.
At 1450 GMT the stock traded at at 0.6590 euros.
(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi; writing by Francesca Landini)