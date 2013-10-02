MILAN Oct 2 Shares in Telecom Italia
turned negative as traders said the merger of Portugal Telecom
and Brazil's telecommunications giant Oi
could slow down a possible sale of Brazilian unit Tim
Participacoes.
Traders also said the stock had been hit by profit-taking
after several days of rallying amid expectations Chairman Franco
Bernabe will quit.
Investors welcome the prospect of Telecom Italia's Brazilian
unit, which Bernabe had opposed arguing the Italian telecoms
group needed instead a large capital increase.
At 1026 GMT shares in Telecom Italia were down 0.8 percent
at 0.6365 euros. Earlier on Wednesday, the stock had earlier
rallied 3 percent.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Lisa Jucca, editing
by Jennifer Clark)