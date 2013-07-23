(Adds share price, analyst comments)
ROME/MILAN, July 23 Italy's telecoms regulator
is likely to tell Telecom Italia on Thursday it can go
ahead with a spin-off of its fixed-line network, two sources
with knowledge of the process said, easing concerns the project
could be scrapped.
Separating the fixed-line business would allow Italy's
biggest phone company to sell a minority stake in the operation
and pay off some of its debts.
Telecom Italia put the project on hold last week after the
regulator, AGCOM, approved lower fees for rivals to rent space
on the fixed-line network.
Telecom Italia said the prospect of smaller fee income threw
the feasibility of the spin-off into doubt. Its shares reached a
record low after the decision.
But on Monday, Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said
his group would have enough information by the end of July to
confirm a decision to move forward with the plan - comments that
suggested it was back on track.
"The authority will say that the planned spin-off of the
network is a serious plan, ending the preliminary phase of
analysis," said one of the sources.
Shares in Telecom Italia were up 6.2 percent by 1449 GMT on
Tuesday, outperforming its European industry peers.
Analysts at brokerage Icbpi said in a note that the ultimate
success of the plan still depended on AGCOM devising a new
regulatory framework.
Selling the fixed-line business would help Telecom Italia
cut its net debt of over 28 billion euros ($37 billion).
Bernabe has previously said he expected a deal with AGCOM by
early 2014.
Failure would deal another setback for Bernabe's efforts to
revive the debt-laden group, following the collapse earlier this
month of tie-up talks with Hutchison Whampoa.
Telecom Italia was in talks for months to sell a stake in
the network company to state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP), but no deal materialised because of differences
over the price and governance issues.
Separately on Tuesday, Italy's competition watchdog said any
purchase by CDP of the fixed-line network would have to be
reviewed for its effect on competition.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Danilo Masoni; editing by Tom
Pfeiffer)