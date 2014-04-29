BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital reports Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 29 Norges Bank has a 2.015 percent stake in Italian phone group Telecom Italia, data from market watchdog Consob showed on Tuesday.
Telecom Italia is controlled by Telco, the investment vehicle owned by Spain's Telefonica and its Italian partners Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca, which owns 22.4 percent of the Italian phone company. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: