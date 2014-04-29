MILAN, April 29 Norges Bank has a 2.015 percent stake in Italian phone group Telecom Italia, data from market watchdog Consob showed on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia is controlled by Telco, the investment vehicle owned by Spain's Telefonica and its Italian partners Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca, which owns 22.4 percent of the Italian phone company. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)