MILAN Nov 21 Telecom Italia said on Friday its
management would explore a possible tie-up between its Brazilian
mobile phone unit Tim Brasil and Oi.
"The next steps, if there are to be any, will be submitted
to the board for approval, following the opinion of the
committee of independent directors," the group said in a
statement after a board meeting.
It said the board of Tim Brasil, in which Telecom Italia has
a 67 percent stake, had approved the sale of its mobile phone
towers to American Tower for over 900 million euros.
Telecom Italia also said it had sent a proposal to
infrastructure fund F2i to express its formal interest in
starting discussions on the acquisition of a controlling stake
in Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb.
