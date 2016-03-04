MILAN, March 4 Shares in Telecom Italia
rose 1.9 percent on Friday after the Argentine
regulator was said to have approved the Italian phone group's
sale of a stake in Telecom Argentina and speculation abounded
its CEO may be at risk.
Telecom Italia agreed in November 2013 to sell its
controlling stake in Telecom Argentina's holding company Sofora
to Fintech, the investment vehicle of Mexican financier David
Martinez, for $960 million.
Argentina's new telecoms regulator gave the deal the
long-awaited green light on Thursday, a source told
Reuters.
The stock was also gaining as speculation mounted that CEO
Marco Patuano's job could be at risk due to growing pressure
from top investor Vivendi ahead of a board meeting in
two weeks.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)