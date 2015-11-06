* Vivendi could see stake diluted to 14 pct from 20 pct
* Telecom Italia to evaluate all offers for Brazil unit
* No offer for TIM Brasil has been presented so far
(Adds that Vivendi not expected to oppose, comments from
conference call)
By Agnieszka Flak and Leila Abboud
MILAN/PARIS, Nov 6 Telecom Italia's biggest
shareholder, Vivendi, will not oppose the conversion of
savings shares into ordinary stock despite the resulting
dilution of the French media group's 20 percent stake, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Telecom Italia's board approved the proposal for conversion
of its 6.03 billion savings shares on Thursday, in a move that
helps it raise cash but also dilutes the holdings of the two
French business tycoons who have recently taken an interest in
the company.
Telecom Italia's ordinary shares were down 2
percent at 1.17 euros by 1608 GMT on Friday, while the savings
shares were up 5.5 percent at 1.03 euros.
Under the terms of the proposed conversion offer Vincent
Bollore's Vivendi could see its stake in the ordinary
share capital diluted to as little as 13.9 percent.
Meanwhile telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who emerged
last week as potentially Telecom Italia's second-biggest
shareholder with call options relating to a 15.1 percent stake,
could see that potential stake reduced to around 10 percent
under the conversion.
With Telecom Italia's ordinary share price rising last week
following news of Niel's investment, the conversion comes at an
opportune time, however, as the firmer price widened the spread
between the two classes of share, thereby making conversion more
attractive.
The timing of the conversion also suggested that Telecom
Italia's management might want to curb the potential influence
of both French investors, analysts said.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said he had not
discussed the move with Vivendi or other key investors but
expected to secure their approval because it would end an
"entirely anachronistic" dual share structure.
If approved by a two-thirds majority of shareholders at a
Dec. 15 meeting, conversion will also boost liquidity for the
ordinary shares and help pay for planned investments in fixed
and mobile networks.
Under the conversion proposals, Telecom Italia said it
intends to offer one new ordinary share in return for each
saving share tendered plus a payment of 0.095 euros in cash.
Stock not tendered would be compulsorily converted at a rate of
0.87 ordinary shares for each savings share. The company
currently has just under 13.5 billion ordinary shares in issue.
Battling with net debt of 26.8 billion euros, the conversion
could raise up to 573 million euros in cash if all the savings
shares are handed in and the company would also avoid having to
pay 166 million euros in annual dividends which their holders
are entitled to.
However, Telecom Italia's other challenges remain
unresolved, including a deteriorating market in Brazil which
contributed to the 15 percent fall in underlying core earnings
which the group reported on Thursday.
On a call with analysts on Friday, Patuano said the outlook
for Brazil was still difficult and the board would consider any
"appropriate offer" for its majority-owned subsidiary Tim
Participacoes.
However, no formal approach has been received so far, he
said.
Last month heavily indebted Brazilian rival Oi
said it was in talks with Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
LetterOne investment firm which has offered to invest up to $4
billion in Oi if it merges with Tim to create Brazil's largest
wireless carrier.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)