MILAN Nov 7 Telecom Italia announced
on Thursday a string of assets sales and other extraordinary
measures aimed at boosting its finances by around 4 billion
euros ($5.35 billion) to concentrate on its operations in Italy
and Brazil.
Italy's biggest telecoms operator, which is in the middle of
a strategy shift after the departure of former chairman Franco
Bernabe, said it was planning to sell Telecom Argentina
, adding it had received an unsolicited offer for the
unit.
The group also said it was planning to lease more than
17,000 towers it owns in Italy and Brazil and sell Italian
multiplex platforms, aiming to reap more than 2 billion euros
from these deals.
Included in the plan, was the issuance of a convertible bond
of up to 1.3 billion euros, announced earlier on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)