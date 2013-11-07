MILAN Nov 7 Telecom Italia investor
Marco Fossati believes the possible sale of the phone group's
Brazilian unit TIM would diminish options for future
growth, according to slides for an analyst presentation.
The Italian businessman, whose holding company owns 5
percent of Telecom Italia, flew to London on Wednesday to
outline his plans for the heavily indebted company following his
request last month to call a shareholder meeting to overhaul the
group's board.
According to presentation slides seen by Reuters, Fossati
said a potential forced sale of TIM for antitrust reasons and
its potential split would result in "last-minute bidding" by
suitors and poor valuation multiples.
He said the proceeds of a sale would not be enough to
materially lower Telecom Italia's debt ratios.
Spain's Telefonica, which is part of the Telco
group controlling Telecom Italia, is eyeing a sale of TIM in
2014, several sources close to the matter said.
Telecom Italia's board meets on Thursday afternoon to
approve a new three-year business plan.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)