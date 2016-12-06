MILAN Dec 6 Italy's communication regulator has rejected Telecom Italia's bid to hike tariffs for basic fixed-line voice services and also spurned a new pricing proposal presented by the phone group, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

AGCOM also said in future Telecom Italia will need to get the authority's approval before implementing any price hikes for so-called 'universal service' related to network access and calls from fixed lines or public phone booths.

Telecom Italia declined comment.

The authority's decision comes as Italy's biggest phone group, burdened with a heavy debt pile, is seeking to boost revenues to invest more and fend off growing competition from mobile and broadband players.

In April, Telecom Italia suspended price increases it was planning to introduce after the authority challenged the proposed hikes. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)