MILAN, June 16 Members of Telco will be able to freely sell their Telecom Italia shares in coming days, probably from early next week, as the dissolution of the investor group controlling 22.4 percent of the phone company becomes effective, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The four Telco investors, including Spain's Telefonica , Italian insurer Generali, bank Intesa Sanpaolo and investment bank Mediobanca, decided to break up the vehicle last year.

After the break-up, Telefonica will be able to transfer an 8.3 percent stake in Telecom Italia to France's Vivendi , in an already agreed move that will establish the latter as the Italian phone group's biggest shareholder. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)