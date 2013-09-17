BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
MILAN, Sept 17 Italian phone company Telecom Italia's controlling shareholders are in talks with Telefonica and other interested parties to buy their stakes, said a person familiar with the matter on Tuesday.
Telecom Italia is seeking a new shareholder structure that could revive its fortunes after years of underperformance.
Telco's controlling shareholders have up to Sept. 28 to decide whether to dissolve their shareholder pact that controls the company.
Telefonica is the biggest shareholder in Telco, the holding that controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake. Telco also includes Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca, as well as insurer Generali. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark)
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.