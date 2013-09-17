(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
MILAN, Sept 17 Core Italian shareholders in
Telecom Italia this month rejected an 800 million euro
($1 billion) offer from Spain's Telefonica to buy part
of their stakes, Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Tuesday.
Telefonica is the biggest shareholder in Telco, the holding
that controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake. Telco
also includes Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and
Mediobanca, as well as insurer Generali.
In an unsourced report, the newspaper said Telefonica asked
the Italian shareholders to remain in Telco in order to avoid
potential antitrust problems in Latin America, where Telefonica
and Telecom Italia are competitors.
The paper said the Italian investors spurned the offer,
which it said was made in early September, and that negotiations
were "very complicated and difficult".
It said an outright merger between Telefonica and Telecom
Italia was out of the question.
A source close to the situation has said Telefonica has been
considering an offer to buy out Telco's Italian shareholders
after they signalled their intention to sell their stakes.
Such a proposal was expected to be discussed at a Telecom
Italia board meeting on Sept. 19, but the meeting was delayed to
Oct. 3, Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Monday.
Telecom Italia and the three Italian shareholders were not
immediately available for comment, while Telefonica could not
immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)