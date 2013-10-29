FERRERA ERBOGNONE Italy Oct 29 Italy wants to
safeguard the security of data travelling on Telecom Italia's
phone network, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said
on Tuesday, as Spain's Telefonica increases its grip
over its Italian rival.
Last month the Spanish group reached a deal to next year
start to take over Telco, an investment vehicle owned by
Telefonica and three Italian financial groups which controls
Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake.
"The problem is guaranteeing the security of data travelling
on the network," Zanonato said on the sidelines of an event. "We
don't want to give contradictory signals on this. We are
interested that (foreign) investors come in Italy."
Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta and Telefonica Chairman
Cesar Alierta are meeting later on Tuesday to discuss the
Spanish group's plans in Italy.
The meeting comes as Telecom Italia prepares a new business
plan which it will present to the board on Nov. 7.
The prospect of Telecom Italia falling into Spanish hands
has angered some Italian politicians and trade unions concerned
about national security, job losses and the pace of investment.
Telecom Italia's fixed-line network is Italy's biggest
telecoms infrastructure and employs about 20,000 people.
Following the Telco deal, Italy said it would extend its
powers to veto strategic changes in the energy, transport and
telecommunications sectors. It also took steps to lower the
threshold for obligatory takeover bids sometime soon, a move
that could complicate Telefonica's ambitions regarding Italy.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Danilo Masoni;
