* Telefonica says to ensure Telecom Italia investment, jobs
* Italy has no near-term plans to change takeover law-source
* Minority investors voice concerns over Telefonica plans
(Adds investor reaction, government has no near-term plans to
change takeover law)
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, Oct 29 Telefonica Chairman Cesar
Alierta has offered assurances to Italy over the future of
Telecom Italia as his company tightens its grip on its
Italian rival.
The Spanish telecoms group reached a deal last month to
start a gradual takeover of Telco, the investment vehicle that
controls Telecom Italia, prompting a backlash from some Italian
politicians and trade unions concerned about national security,
job losses and the pace of investment in technology.
But after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta
on Tuesday, Telefonica's Alierta told reporters: "Telecom Italia
will remain an Italian company and Telefonica will ensure
employment."
Alierta also said that his group would ensure continued
investment in fibre-optics and fourth-generation mobile networks
at Telecom Italia, which is battling with a debt burden of
nearly 29 billion euros ($40 billion) and a deep recession in
its domestic market.
Telco, owned by Telefonica and a consortium of three Italian
financial groups, holds a 22.4 percent stake in Telecom Italia
but effectively controls the company because it appoints the
majority of its board members.
Telecom Italia's new chief executive Marco Patuano,
appointed after the Telco deal was announced, is reviewing his
company's strategy and will present a new business plan at a
board meeting on Nov. 7.
Earlier on Tuesday, Italy's Industry Minister Flavio
Zanonato said that Italy aimed to safeguard the security of data
travelling on Telecom Italia's fixed-line phone network and was
not against foreign investments in Italy.
After the Telco deal was announced, Italy said it would
extend its powers to veto strategic changes in the energy,
transport and telecommunications sectors. It also said it would
take steps to lower the threshold for obligatory takeover bids
in a move that could complicate Telefonica's Italian ambitions.
However a government source said after the meeting between
Letta and Alierta that Rome had no near-term plans to modify
laws on company takeovers, reversing previous indications.
Alierta said that he and the Italian prime minister did not
discuss new takeover limits or a plan to spin off Telecom
Italia's fixed-line network, Italy's biggest telecoms
infrastructure, which employs about 20,000 people.
MINORITY INVESTORS CONCERNED
Alierta's comments failed to reassure minority investors in
Telecom Italia that have been left out by the Telco deal.
Italian businessman Marco Fossati, who owns 5 percent of
Telecom Italia and is seeking to replace the company's current
board, voiced concerns that increasing Telecom Italia's share
price was not an objective pursued by Telefonica.
The issue is not "whether or not an Italian or a foreign
group takes over management of the company but whether control
is given to groups that are really concerned with increasing the
value of Telecom Italia," he said in an email to Reuters.
Retail investors association Asati said on Tuesday
Telefonica should launch a takeover bid on Telecom Italia or
pursue a merger valuing the Italian company at more than 1.1
euros a share, a 50 percent plus premium to Friday's price.
Since its privatisation in 1997, control of Telecom Italia
has changed hands twice in heavily leveraged deals that have
brought no benefits to minority shareholders.
Telecom Italia shares ended on Tuesday up 6.1 percent at
0.7195 euros.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, Stefano Rebaudo and
Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Anthony
Barker)