ROME, Sept 17 A decision by Telecom Italia
to postpone a board meeting will help its core
shareholders reach an agreement on the strategic options for the
debt-laden company, junior minister Antonio Catricala said on
Tuesday.
Telecom Italia delayed on Monday a crucial board meeting to
Oct. 3 from Sept. 19, buying time to seek a new shareholder
structure that could revive its fortunes after years of
underperformance. [ID>nL5N0HC26I]
"Telecom is a company with enormous development potential.
If there is a problem of strengthening its shareholder structure
Telco will solve it in a wise manner," said Catricala.
Catricala also said Telecom Italia was still pursuing a plan
to spin off its fixed line access network although it was not
possible to make a forecast on how long such a project would
take.
Telefonica is the biggest shareholder in Telco, the holding
that controls Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake. Telco
also includes Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and
Mediobanca, as well as insurer Generali.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing
by Isla Binnie)