BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday it would be up to antitrust regulator Cade to decide the future of local businesses linked to Spanish Telecom group Telefonica, which has struck a deal to gradually secure control of Telecom Italia.
Rousseff also said statements from Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo on Tuesday reflect the opinions of the minister, not of her government. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; Writing by Alonso Soto and Caroline Stauffer)
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.