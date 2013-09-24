MADRID, Sept 24 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday that it has subscribed to a 324 million euro ($437 million) capital hike at Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Telefonica said it had agreed cash-and-share deals worth around 860 million euros to increase its stake in Telco in a move that could eventually see it take control of Telecom Italia. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah White)