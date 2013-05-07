MILAN May 7 A panel of directors appointed by
Telecom Italia to advise on a possible tie-up with
Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa is divided on the
issue, an Italian daily reported on Tuesday.
The panel, made up of Telecom Italia's chairman Franco
Bernabe and four other board members including Telefonica's
representative Julio Linares, will not make any
concrete proposal to the board meeting due to take place on
Wednesday, Il Messaggero said.
Telecom Italia could not immediately be reached for comment.
In April Telecom Italia appointed the panel to consider an
alliance which would make Hutchison the top shareholder in
Telecom Italia in return for merging their local mobile
businesses.
According to Il Messaggero, which did not cite its sources,
the panel will refrain from giving a specific recommendation on
a tie-up to avoid bringing into focus the fact that Telefonica
and Linares are opposed to the move.
Investor vehicle Telco, which owns a 22.4 percent stake in
the company, is Telecom Italia's biggest shareholder.
Telefonica is the largest shareholder in Telco and has the
right of first refusal over Telecom Italia's shares owned by
Telco. Other investors in Telecom are banks Mediobanca
and Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Generali.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)