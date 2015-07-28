By Danilo Masoni
| MILAN, July 28
MILAN, July 28 Telecom Italia is to
bolster its Brazilian unit with the addition of a
chief operating officer to help revive sales and get the company
in shape ahead of possible industry consolidation, two people
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
It will appoint Pietro Labriola, a long-standing Telecom
Italia manager, to the new role at TIM Participacoes (TIM
Brasil), in a move that could be announced as early as next
week, the sources said. They did not wish to be named because an
official decision has not yet been made.
Telecom Italia has said it might consider selling TIM
Participacoes (TIM Brasil), Brazil's No. 2 wireless phone
company, for a lofty price and speculation of a sale has
resurfaced since French group Vivendi became the
Italian group's biggest shareholder last month.
One of the sources said no decision had been taken yet and
much would depend on how the Brazilian market evolves.
TIM Brasil, with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion,
faces rising competition and weak demand after years of growth
in Latin America's biggest market. It needs to address a
changing market where pre-paid phone services, in which it is
the market leader, are being hard hit by a sharp economic
slowdown.
The company reported a 16 percent profit drop in net profit
in the first quarter to 313 million reais ($93 million) due to
falling sales and rising expenses.
Telecom Italia, which is facing shrinking revenues in Italy,
derives around a third of its revenues from TIM Brasil, in which
it holds a 66 percent stake. The Brazilian unit is seen as an
obvious player in an expected consolidation of the Brazilian
telecoms industry, either as predator or prey.
Labriola, an experienced telecoms executive who has been
with Telecom Italia for 14 years, will be tasked with helping
CEO Rodrigo Abreu to stem declining revenues ahead of possible
tie-ups in the industry, the sources said.
"Regardless of how the M&A pans out, Telecom Italia wants to
be in the right position so that it can play the field, either
as a buyer or as a seller," one of the sources said.
The 48-year old Italian manager, now chief transformation
officer at Telecom Italia, will oversee commercial activities
and information technology at TIM Brasil. He is also expected to
be given a seat on the board of the Brazilian group, the source
said.
TIM is investing in mobile Internet services, aiming for the
Internet to provide about 60 percent of sales in the cellular
phone market by 2020, up from 12 percent in 2010.
Telecom Italia declined to comment on the appointment, while
TIM Brasil could not be immediately reached for comment.
Last year, Telecom Italia looked into acquiring indebted
Brazilian rival Oi to create the country's biggest
telecom group, but later put the project on hold due to
regulatory and other hurdles. Oi also hired bankers to seek
possible partners in a joint bid for TIM Brasil but that is also
on hold.
($1 = 3.3575 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Susan Fenton)