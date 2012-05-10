MILAN May 10 Italy's biggest telecoms group
Telecom Italia is open to sell the whole of its
Telecom Italia Media unit or any combination of its
assets, Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Thursday.
"We decided to go ahead with the reorganisation because we
want to maintain all options open. There is no prejudice on any
combination of assets or on selling the company itself," Bernabe
told a conference call.
On Wednesday, Telecom Italia said it had taken the first
steps for a disposal of assets held by its television unit,
which include TV frequencies in Italy and the booming La7
channel. As part of the process, TI Media will spin off its
channels into a new company.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)