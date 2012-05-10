MILAN May 10 Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia is open to sell the whole of its Telecom Italia Media unit or any combination of its assets, Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Thursday.

"We decided to go ahead with the reorganisation because we want to maintain all options open. There is no prejudice on any combination of assets or on selling the company itself," Bernabe told a conference call.

On Wednesday, Telecom Italia said it had taken the first steps for a disposal of assets held by its television unit, which include TV frequencies in Italy and the booming La7 channel. As part of the process, TI Media will spin off its channels into a new company. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)