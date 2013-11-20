BARCELONA Nov 20 Telecom Italia expects to conclude the sale and lease back of its mobile towers in Italy and Brazil next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"The process is much more advanced in Italy than in Brazil," CEO Marco Patuano said in an interview on the sidelines of a Morgan Stanley investment conference.

"We assume that it could be second quarter of 2014 for marketing the Italy deal, and for Brazil the process is still in an initial phase. So we will do that sometime in 2014."

A separate effort to sell digital television broadcasting assets owned by Telecom Italia's media division Telecom Italia Media is also moving ahead.

The company wants to combine its three digital broadcasting multiplexes with two owned by Italy's Gruppo Espresso and then sell the whole, Patuano said.

"We have approved the evaluation of the combination of assets with another owner of multiplex, Gruppo Espresso," he explained. "Our aim is to combine with Gruppo Espresso in the first half of next year and then carry out a sale process."

He declined to say when the entire sale would be completed.

Telecom Italia announced the tower and media asset sales as part of a new strategy and debt reduction plan announced in early November.

It aims to raise at least 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion) with the divestments, although Patuano declined to give the break-down of how much each asset sale would bring in. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Agnieszka Flak)