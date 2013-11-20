* New CEO sets out debt reduction plans, asset sales
* Tim Brasil is strategic asset, but will be pragmatic
* Aims to win back investment grade rating by 2016
* Will need to repair domestic market to regain rating
By Leila Abboud
BARCELONA, Nov 20 Telecom Italia
expects to conclude the sale and lease back of its mobile towers
in Italy and Brazil next year, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Along with a separate sale of some digital broadcasting
assets, the tower deals are part of a new strategy and debt
reduction plan announced by Telecom Italia's new chief
executive, Marco Patuano, in early November.
The debt-laden group, whose credit rating has been recently
downgraded to junk by the Moody's and S&P agencies, aims to
raise at least 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) from the sales.
It has also agreed to sell its Argentinian unit for $960
million and carried out a mandatory convertible bond to bring in
a total of 4 billion euros to cut debt.
"The process is much more advanced in Italy than in Brazil,"
Patuano said of the tower deals in an interview on the sidelines
of a Morgan Stanley investment conference.
"We assume that it could be second quarter of 2014 for
marketing the Italy deal, and for Brazil the process is still in
an initial phase. So we will do that sometime in 2014."
A separate effort to sell digital television broadcasting
assets owned by Telecom Italia's media division Telecom Italia
Media is also moving ahead.
The company wants to combine its three digital broadcasting
multiplexes with two owned by Italy's Gruppo Espresso
and then sell the whole, Patuano said.
"We have approved the evaluation of the combination of
assets with another owner of multiplex, Gruppo Espresso," he
explained. "Our aim is to combine with Gruppo Espresso in the
first half of next year and then carry out a sale process."
He declined to say when the entire sale would be completed.
Patuano, a 49 year old executive who has served as chief
operating officer since 2011 and once run Telecom Italia's Latin
American units, is racing to put the former state-owned monopoly
on sounder footing as a fierce mobile price war rages in its
home market. The company has 28.23 billion euros in net debt -
more than double its market value.
COMPETING INTERESTS
Patuano said getting back an investment grade credit rating
would depend on stabilising the business in recession-wracked
Italy since it generates 90 percent of free cash flow there.
"The domestic market stabilisation is something that remains
in Power Point rather than a fact," he said. "Once it is a
reality, we will talk to the rating agencies again," he added,
suggesting that this may be done by 2016.
Nevertheless, Telecom Italia ruled out a capital increase
because it said the current plan would suffice to reduce debt.
Another challenge for Patuano is managing the delicate
relationship with largest shareholder Telefonica, which
agreed in September to gradually boost its stake in the holding
company that owns 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia and controls
its board.
Telefonica backed Patuano's new strategy but questions
remain over the whether the shareholder will push for Telecom
Italia to divest its mobile operator in Brazil, Tim
Participacoes.
Sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters the
Spanish group would seek a sale or break-up of Tim Brasil, which
analysts value around 8.9 billion euros, from the middle of next
year. Telefonica's Vivo brand is the market leader in Brazil's
mobile market and competes with Tim Participacoes.
During a question and answer session, Patuano reiterated
Brazil was a strategic asset for Telecom Italia, but said the
group could review its stance if it got an attractive offer for
the asset.
"I would be a happy with a big cheque (for Brazil), but the
real question I need to answer to my shareholders is what do I
do with the money to create value?" he said.
Patuano explained there were competing interests at play in
the Brazilian question, including Telecom Italia's desire to
grow the business as mobile broadband is rolled out in the
coming years and other Brazilian mobile groups' desire to
consolidate the market to reap cost savings. Tim Brasil could
even attract interest from bidders not yet in the market.
"It's not easy to see which scenario adds more value to my
shareholders but as a manager I need to be pragmatic," he said.
"I think the second part of the story in Brazil is still to
be written."