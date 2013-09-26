ROME, Sept 26 The Italian government is
considering changes to corporate law that would allow companies
to lower a 30 percent stake threshold for takeovers, a senior
Treasury official said on Thursday.
"Companies could be allowed to define a threshold in their
own statutes below the threshold set down by law," Alberto
Giorgetti, a state undersecretary at the Economy Ministry told
parliament.
He said that companies would not be allowed to raise the
threshold beyond 30 percent but a lower limit could be set,
allowing companies more flexibility.
Spain's Telefonica clinched a deal this week with
three Telecom Italia investors to gradully take full
control of its rival and its lucrative assets in South America.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby)