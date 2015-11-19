MILAN Nov 19 An Italian fund managers
association said Vivendi's proposal for additional
members on the board of Telecom Italia raised
governance concerns, adding the top investor's intentions for
the Italian phone group were unclear.
The French media group wants to increase the number of
Telecom Italia's board members to 17 from the current 13 and
appoint three top Vivendi executives and a French consultant as
its representatives at a mid-December shareholder
meeting.
In a letter addressed to Telecom Italia's Chairman Giuseppe
Recchi and the entire board on Thursday, Assogestioni asked that
Vivendi's request be urgently examined.
It said institutional investors were worried about "the
future structure of Telecom Italia's (board) as well as about
the lack of clear disclosure regarding the intentions and
objectives behind Vivendi's move".
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)