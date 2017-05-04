Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
ROZZANO, Italy May 4 French media group Vivendi tightened its grip on Telecom Italia on Thursday by appointing 10 directors out of 15 to the board of the Italian company.
A Telecom Italia shareholder meeting approved the slate of board candidates submitted by Vivendi with 49.4 percent of votes in favour. Italian fund association Assogestioni appointed the remaining five board members. The new board will meet on Friday to appoint the company's chairman.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan stocks rose to fresh highs not seen in 17 years on Tuesday, helped by technology shares and tracking gains in overseas markets. As of 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent to 10,332.25. It was the highest level for the main index since it touched 10,328.98 on April 6, 2000. The index closed 0.9 percent higher in the previous session. The milestone comes after regional stocks rallied following a rebound in U.S. hi-tech share