BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
ROME, Sept 16 Telecom Italia has not discussed with Vivendi, its biggest shareholder, the possibility that the French group may increase its stake, Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday.
Recchi was asked by journalists about newspaper reports that Vivendi could raise its stake in Telecom Italia to avert dilution in case of a conversion of the Italian group's saving shares into ordinary shares.
"We have not talked about this," Recchi said. "Should that happen, it will be communicated to the market," he said.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.